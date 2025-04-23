테슬라 전시장 비난 낙서 기사입력 2025-04-23 18:46:23 기사수정 2025-04-23 18:46:22 + - NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Members of the climate protest group, Extinction Rebellion, spray paint anti-DOGE messages on the outside of a Tesla showroom on April 22, 2025 in New York City. There has been an increased number of incidents of vandalism targeting Tesla property and against Elon Musk, Tesla's owner and a key figure of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Attorney General Pam Bondi have labeled the vandalism as domestic terrorism. Extinction Rebellion's action coincides with Earth Day. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)/2025-04-23 05:11:41/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2025 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 환경보호단체 회원이 22일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕의 테슬라 전시장 유리벽에 일론 머스크 테슬라 최고경영자가 이끄는 미국 정보효율부(DOGE)를 비난하는 문구를 스프레이로 쓰고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 구글 페이스북 공유 트위터 X 공유 url 공유