[WT논평] Do you know what a “Reverse Kissinger” is?

Do you know what a “Reverse Kissinger” is? I ask because there’s reason to believe that some of President Trump’s advisers are telling him that a Reverse Kissinger should be his approach to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.



In the early 1970s, President Nixon, guided by Henry Kissinger, his national security adviser and secretary of state, opened diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.



Their goal was to drive a wedge between that young and economically weak communist regime and the older and more powerful Soviet Union, thereby giving the U.S. an advantage in the Cold War.



A Reverse Kissinger implies that Mr. Trump would attempt to do the opposite: Draw Moscow away from Beijing and closer to Washington.



But the Nixonian/Kissingerian detente with Mao Zedong was possible thanks to the preexisting Sino-Soviet split, a souring of relations between the two Marxist/Leninist states based on ideological and strategic differences.



Today, there’s no Sino-Russian split to exploit. On the contrary, Mr. Putin concluded a “no-limits” strategic partnership with Xi Jinping.



We know what Mr. Putin wants: the restoration of the Russian/Soviet empire. Toward that end, he seeks to subsume Ukraine, turning it into a colony like Chechnya or a vassal state like Belarus.



Finally, if you think conquering Ukraine would sate rather than whet Mr. Putin’s geopolitical appetite, think again.



Moldova would be low-hanging fruit. Next in line might be NATO members such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, all of which have significant Russian minorities, the result of Soviet settler colonialism.



If the U.S. failed to defend those states, NATO would collapse. The demise of other American alliances would follow.

당신은 “키신저 뒤집기”가 무엇인지 아는가 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 당신은 “키신저 뒤집기”가 무엇인지 아는가. 트럼프 대통령의 보좌관들 가운데 일부가 키신저 뒤집기가 러시아 통치자 블라디미르 푸틴에 대한 접근법이 되어야 한다고 그에게 말하고 있다고 믿을 만한 이유가 있기 때문에 필자가 이런 질문을 던지는 것이다. 1970년대 초에 국가안보 보좌관이며 국무장관이었던 헨리 키신저의 안내를 받은 닉슨 대통령은 중화인민공화국과의 외교관계를 열었다. 그들의 목표는 경제적으로 약한 신생 공산주의 정권과 국력이 더욱 강하고 역사가 더 오랜 구소련 사이에 쐐기를 박는 것이었다. 그렇게 함으로써 냉전에서 미국이 유리해지도록 만들자는 것이었다. 키신저 뒤집기는, 트럼프가 그 반대 조치를 시도한다는 의미다. 모스크바를 베이징으로부터 떼어내어 워싱턴에 더 가깝게 끌어오는 것이다. 그러나 닉슨/키신저와 마오쩌둥의 데탕트가 가능했던 것은 그 전에 중·소의 분열이 존재했던 덕분이었다. 중국과 구소련은 이념과 전략의 이견 때문에 두 마르크스주의/레닌주의 국가들의 관계가 악화되었던 것이다. 오늘날은 이용할 수 있는 중국과 러시아의 분열이 존재하지 않는다. 반대로 푸틴은 시진핑과 “무제한의” 전략적 협력 관계를 맺었다. 우리는 푸틴이 원하는 것을 안다. 그는 러시아/구소련 제국의 복원을 원한다. 그 목적을 위해서 푸틴은 우크라이나를 자기 나라에 포함시키는 방법을 모색한다. 체첸처럼 식민지로 변모시키거나 혹은 벨라루스 같은 속국으로 만들려 한다. 끝으로, 만약 우크라이나 정복이 푸틴의 지정학적 식욕을 돋우기보다는 만족시킬 것이라고 당신이 생각한다면 다시 생각해 보라. 몰도바는 낮게 달려 있는 과일이 될 것이다. 차례의 다음은 에스토니아, 라트비아, 리투아니아 같은 나토 회원국들이 될 가능성이 있다. 이 모든 나라에는 러시아의 정착형 식민주의의 결과로 상당한 숫자의 러시아계 주민들이 살고 있다. 만약 미국이 그런 나라들을 수호하는 데 실패할 경우 나토는 무너진다. 미국의 다른 여러 동맹관계의 종말이 뒤를 따를 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com