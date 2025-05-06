[WT논평] Pride in our innovations (2)

Activists wanted plastic eliminated altogether (until they need a COVID-19 vaccine delivered through a plastic vial and needle). Activists have urged Americans to stop using any plastic.



The oceans have become a target of concern. The villain is plastics. Ocean studies have found much of the floating plastic in the Pacific comes from Asia ― and straws or bottles are rarely to blame.



National Geographic found much of the plastic in the famed Great Pacific Garbage Patch is abandoned fishing gear ― 20 percent of which is estimated from the 2011 Japanese tsunami.



A balanced perspective is to acknowledge some plastic use as essential for health and safety. We can replace plastic straws. But some items have no better alternative. Masks, gloves, and syringes have saved lives throughout the pandemic.



Plastic bottles, which have a better environmental footprint than other containers, are essential to distribute water during natural disasters and frequent water infrastructure failures. For food, plastic wrap prevents spoilage and contamination.



And science is stepping up once again as waste researchers are seemingly developing new ways to recycle plastic every day. Recently discovered enzymes in cow stomachs can break down plastic. Recent developments around superheated steam have made it possible to recycle any plastic.



A newly invented robot can sift through sand and stop plastics from reaching the water. Innovators have also developed robots to clean up existing ocean waste.



Most bans are not sensible solutions. Most of us have no appetite to return to the era before packaged foods, or many liquid containers.

우리의 기술혁신에 대한 자부심 (2) 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 플라스틱 약병과 주삿바늘을 통한 코로나19 백신의 배급이 필요할 때까지, 환경운동가들은 플라스틱을 완전히 제거하기를 원했다. 운동가들은 미국인들에게 모든 플라스틱의 사용 중지를 촉구해 왔다. 대양이 우려의 표적이 되었다. 악당은 플라스틱이다. 대양에 관한 연구는 태평양을 떠도는 플라스틱의 대부분이 아시아에서 온다는 사실을 발견했다. 그리고 빨대나 병은 거의 책임이 없다. 내셔널 지오그래픽은 유명한 태평양 거대 쓰레기 지대의 플라스틱 대부분이 버려진 어업용 도구라는 사실을 발견했다. 그중 20%는 2011년의 일본 쓰나미로 인한 것으로 추정된다. 일부 플라스틱의 사용은 건강 및 안전에 필수라는 점을 인정하는 것이 균형 잡힌 관점이다. 우리는 플라스틱 빨대를 다른 것으로 교체할 수 있다. 그러나 일부 품목들은 더 나은 대용품이 없다. 마스크, 장갑, 주사기는 코로나19 대유행 기간 내내 생명을 구했다. 다른 용기들보다 환경상의 발자국이 더 양호한 플라스틱병은 자연재해와 잦은 상수도 인프라의 고장 때 식수를 배급하는 데 필수적이다. 식료품의 경우 플라스틱 포장은 부패와 오염을 방지한다. 그리고 쓰레기 연구가들이 일상용 플라스틱의 재활용을 위한 새로운 방법들을 개발하고 있는 것으로 보이는 가운데 과학이 또다시 발전에 박차를 가하고 있다. 플라스틱을 파괴할 수 있는 효소가 최근 소의 위에서 발견되었다. 초고온 수증기에 관한 최근의 연구 진전으로 모든 플라스틱의 재활용이 가능해졌다. 새로 발명된 로봇은 모래를 샅샅이 살펴서 플라스틱이 물에 도달하는 것을 막을 수 있다. 기술을 혁신하는 사람들은 또한 대양에 존재하는 기존의 쓰레기를 청소할 수 있는 로봇도 개발했다. 대다수의 금지조치는 합리적인 해결책이 아니다. 우리의 대다수는 포장 식품 혹은 다수의 액체 용기 이전의 시대로 돌아갈 욕구가 없다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com