[WT논평] The worst pope in history (1)

Thomas Aquinas taught that all rational adults could discover the truth by exercising free will, which requires rational thinking. When he taught this, it was radical, as other scholars taught that forces outside us drew us to discover truths.



Let’s say you like chocolate ice cream. Aquinas taught that you can rationally choose chocolate whenever you have an ice cream choice to make. Others taught that you didn’t choose chocolate; it chose you, meaning you can’t control your taste buds.



This is not hairsplitting; rather, it is central to Western thinking. If we don’t have free will or are just animals drawn to satiate our tastes, then are we responsible for our behavior? Can we take credit when we hit a home run or compose a symphony, or is all this just animal instinct acting out?



Aquinas’ views are known today as natural law, and natural rights are a derivative of natural law. Aquinas taught that the same God who made us in his own image and likeness gave us the gift of free will.



We can use that free will to discover the truth. We can also use that free will to harm others, such as stealing a purse or robbing a bank.



Aquinas taught that when we see a purse being stolen or a bank being robbed, we instinctively know we are witnessing evil. How do we know this? Our Creator hardwires us to discern good from evil.



We cannot know this without the free will to reject it. As God is perfectly free, so are we, his creatures, perfectly free.



The theory of natural rights teaches that our rights are permanent claims against the whole world that no one, not even government, can take away.

역사상 최악의 교황 (1) 앤드루 P 나폴리타노(칼럼니스트) 토마스 아퀴나스는 모든 이성적인 성인들은 자유의지를 행사하여 진실을 발견할 수 있다고 가르쳤다. 자유의지 행사에는 합리적 사고가 필요하다. 그가 이것을 가르치던 때는 급진적인 사상이었다. 그때 다른 학자들은 외부의 힘이 우리를 인도하여 진실 발견에 이른다고 가르쳤다. 당신이 초콜릿 아이스크림을 좋아한다고 가정해 보자. 아퀴나스는 당신이 아이스크림을 선택할 때마다 초콜릿을 합리적으로 선택할 수 있다고 가르쳤다. 다른 사람들은 당신이 초콜릿을 선택하지 않았다고 가르쳤다. 초콜릿이 당신을 선택했다고 가르쳤는데, 이는 당신이 자기 혀의 미뢰를 통제할 수 없다는 것을 의미한다. 이것은 사소한 일을 따지는 것이 아니다. 오히려 이것은 서구적 사고방식의 중심이다. 만약 우리가 자유의지를 갖고 있지 않거나 혹은 단지 우리의 입맛 충족에 이끌린 동물에 불과하다면 우리는 자기 행동에 책임이 있는가. 우리가 홈런을 치거나 혹은 심포니를 작곡했을 때 그 공로를 차지할 수 있는가. 아니면 이 모든 것이 단지 동물의 본능이 발현된 것인가. 아퀴나스의 견해는 오늘날 자연법으로 알려져 있으며 자연권은 자연법에서 파생된다. 아퀴나스는 우리를 자기 형상과 비슷한 모습으로 만든 동일한 하나님이 우리에게 자유의지라는 선물을 주었다고 가르쳤다. 우리는 진실을 발견하는 데 자유의지를 사용할 수 있다. 우리는 또한 지갑을 훔치거나 은행에서 강도질을 하는 것처럼 남을 해치는 데에도 자유의지를 사용할 수 있다. 아퀴나스는 우리가 지갑 절도나 혹은 은행 강도질을 볼 때 악을 목격하고 있다는 것을 본능적으로 안다고 가르쳤다. 우리는 이것을 어떻게 아는가. 우리의 창조주는 선과 악을 알아보는 능력을 우리에게 주었다. 우리는 그것을 거부하는 자유의지 없이는 이것을 알 수가 없다. 하나님이 완전히 자유롭기 때문에 그의 피조물인 우리 또한 완전히 자유롭다. 우리의 권리는 온 세상에 맞서는 영원한 권리이므로 그 누구라도, 심지어 정부라도 빼앗아 갈 수 없다고 자연권 이론은 가르친다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com