[속보] 중국 "대미 관세 125%에서 10%로 낮추기로" <블룸버그>

기사입력 2025-05-12 16:12:39
기사수정 2025-05-12 16:12:38
(250428) -- BEIJING, April 28, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a grand gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and honor model workers and exemplary individuals at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

<연합>


