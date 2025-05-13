[WT논평] Preventing China from turning Ukraine into its beachhead

President Trump faces a critical window to secure American interests in Ukraine’s future. While peace talks extend, one thing is crystal clear: America must act now to prevent China from turning postwar Ukraine into its European beachhead.



When the dust settles in Ukraine, a once-in-a-generation opportunity awaits to rebuild a war-torn nation and to create a powerful ally that serves North American strategic and economic interests.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. As we’ve seen repeatedly, China is waiting in the wings, ready to offer “aid” that comes with strings attached. Beijing isn’t interested in Ukraine’s freedom. It wants Ukraine’s resources and a stronger foothold in Europe to challenge American power.



This would be a disaster for North American national security and waste the billions of dollars America have invested in the region. The minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine presents an ideal foundation for North American leadership in Ukraine’s reconstruction.



By prioritizing North American firms in the rebuilding process, the Trump administration can deliver a win for everyone: profits for U.S. and a strategically aligned Ukraine that is a buffer against Russian and Chinese influence.



Ukraine’s vast natural resources and strategic location make it too valuable to surrender to our adversaries. Fair trade deals among America and Ukraine will keep the Chinese Communist Party on the outside looking in.



A strong Ukraine serves as a bulwark against future aggression and protects North American interests in Europe. North American leadership can ensure China doesn’t fill the power vacuum.