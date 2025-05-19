[WT논평] To make the U.N. work better

They may dislike Mr. Trump at Turtle Bay, but they know he means business. They’re not waiting for the budget ax to fall, primarily when that ax rests in the hands of their most generous benefactor: the United States.



How generous? As U.N. expert Brett Schaefer notes in a recent study from the American Enterprise Institute, the U.S. alone supplies nearly 28% of all government contributions to the U.N. system.



Let’s compare U.S. contributions to the U.N. budget with those of another country. Sweden, which ranks among the top 10 most generous countries, gave less than $1 billion. Not bad. It’s a lot more than what dozens of other countries give.



Consider what the United States gave the United Nations that year: nearly $13 billion.



You can see why the U.N. leadership is alarmed by Mr. Trump’s executive order. Subtracting what the U.S. contributes would cause the system to collapse.



In other words, the U.S. has considerable leverage if it’s willing to use it. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case four years after Mr. Trump finished his first term. Under President Biden, Mr. Schaefer said, “the U.S. made little effort to arrest U.N. budget growth” or to even determine whether we were getting any real value for our money.



Those days are behind us now. To say there’s a new sheriff in town is an understatement. Mr. Trump is all about using leverage. If he is willing to slash whole departments and agencies in the U.S. government, you can imagine how he feels about shoveling money at the United Nations.



Mr. Trump may be unable to “make the U.N. great again,” but he can use America’s sizable clout to make it work better and for less money.

유엔의 업무 개선 에드 퓰너(헤리티지 재단 창설자) 터틀 베이 사람들은 트럼프를 싫어할지 모르나 그들은 그가 진심이란 사실을 안다. 그들은 예산의 도끼가 떨어지기를 기다리지 않는다. 그 도끼가 주로 그들의 가장 관대한 은인인 미국의 손에 있을 때 그렇다. 얼마나 관대한가. 유엔 전문가인 브렛 섀퍼는 미국기업연구소의 최근 연구에서 유엔 체제에 대한 모든 정부의 기여 가운데서 미국 혼자서 근 28%를 제공한다고 지적한다. 유엔에 대한 미국의 기여를 또 다른 나라인 스웨덴의 기여와 비교해 보자. 가장 관대한 10대 국가들의 반열에 들어 있는 스웨덴은 10억달러 미만을 제공한다. 나쁘지 않다. 그것은 다른 10여개 나라가 제공하는 액수보다 훨씬 많다. 미국이 그해에 제공한 금액인 근 130억달러를 고려해 보자. 유엔 지도부가 트럼프의 행정명령에 놀라는 까닭을 독자는 알 수 있다. 미국의 기여분을 빼고 나면 유엔 체제는 무너질 것이다. 다시 말하면 미국은 사용할 의사만 있다면 상당한 영향력을 갖고 있다. 불행히도 트럼프가 첫 번째 임기를 마친 다음 사정은 그렇지 못했다. 바이든 대통령 아래서 “미국은 유엔의 예산 증가를 막기 위한 노력을 거의 안 했거나” 혹은 우리가 내는 돈에 걸맞은 진정한 가치를 얻는지 아닌지를 판단하는 노력도 거의 안 했다고 섀퍼는 말했다. 그런 날들은 이제 지나갔다. 시내에 새로운 보안관이 왔다고 말하는 것은 상황을 과소평가하는 것이다. 트럼프는 영향력 사용에는 최고다. 만약 그가 미국 정부의 전체 부서와 산하기관의 예산을 삭감할 용의가 있다면 그가 유엔에 퍼 주는 돈에 관해 어떻게 생각할지 당신은 상상할 수 있다. 트럼프는 “유엔을 다시 위대하게 만들” 수는 없겠지만 유엔의 업무를 보다 효율화하고 예산의 지출을 줄이는 데는 상당히 큰 영향력을 행사할 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com