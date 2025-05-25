[WT논평] The time to strike Iranian nuclear facilities is now

Iran is “freezing” negotiations while finishing the final stages of nuclear enrichment on the way to building a deliverable nuclear weapon.



The U.S. needs to take Iranian leaders at their word. Failing to do so, and believing the regime will pull back on what some of its leaders have said is a religious mandate to wipe out Israel and the “Great Satan,” virtually guarantees that the world will face the greatest threat since the beginning of the Cold War with a nuclear-armed Soviet Union.



The West has a history of not taking its enemies’ announced intentions seriously. Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publicly stated their economic and political goals, which were fulfilled in the Bolshevik Revolution and the imposition of communism and socialism in Russia.



Adolf Hitler wrote “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”), in which he stated his hatred of Jews. That hatred was incorporated in the Third Reich, which led to the Holocaust.



In each instance, Western academics, journalists and even clergy excused, denied or rationalized these objectives. In each instance, millions of lives were lost in a forced famine and gulags (under Stalin) and World War II (launched by Hitler).



Past deals with Iran, including initially agreed inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations, have been violated. Why does anyone believe the Iranians will abide by a new agreement?



Iran is in a weak position domestically and internationally. Regime change would be the best option, but rulers are unlikely to willingly relinquish power.



The time to strike Iranian nuclear facilities is now. Delay means we will likely have to face a nuclear-armed Iran with the ability to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles at Israel and American cities.

이란 핵시설을 타격할 때는 지금이다 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 이란은 발사 가능한 핵무기를 제조하는 과정에서 핵농축의 최종 단계를 마치는 가운데 협상을 “동결”시키고 있다. 미국은 이란 지도자들의 말을 곧이들을 필요가 있다. 그렇게 하는 데 실패하고, 이란 정권이 자기네 일부 지도자들의 발언 즉 이스라엘과 “대사탄”을 말살하라는 종교적 명령을 취소할 것이라고 믿는 것은 세계가 핵무장한 구소련과의 냉전을 시작한 이후 최대의 위협에 직면하게 될 것이다. 서방세계는 자기네 적들이 발표한 의도를 진지하게 받아들이지 않은 역사가 있다. 칼 마르크스와 프리드리히 엥겔스는 자기네 경제적, 정치적 목표를 공개적으로 선언했다. 그 선언은 러시아의 볼셰비키 혁명과 공산주의 및 사회주의 실행으로 달성되었다. 아돌프 히틀러는 “나의 투쟁”을 집필했는데 이 책에서 그는 유대인을 증오한다고 말했다. 그 증오는 홀로코스트를 일으킨 제3 제국 속에 포함되었다. 이 각각의 사례에서 서방의 학자들과 언론인들 및 심지어 성직자들까지도 이런 목적을 변명해 주고 부인하거나 혹은 합리화했다. 각 사례에서 스탈린 통치하의 기근 및 수용소군도와 히틀러가 시작한 제2차 세계대전으로 수많은 사람이 목숨을 잃었다. 합의되었던 국제원자력기구 및 유엔의 사찰이 포함된 과거 이란과의 협상 결과를 이란은 위반했다. 이란 사람들이 새로운 합의를 지킬 것이라고 누군가 믿어야 할 이유가 있는가. 이란은 국내외적으로 취약한 위치에 있다. 정권교체가 최선의 선택이지만 이란 통치자들이 자발적으로 권력을 포기할 가능성은 없다. 이란의 핵시설을 타격할 때는 지금이다. 지연은, 이스라엘과 미국의 여러 도시에 대륙간탄도미사일을 발사할 능력을 갖추고 핵으로 무장한 이란에 우리가 직면하게 될 가능성을 의미한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com