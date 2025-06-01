[WT논평] A tragedy inflicted by the CCP (1)

If you believe the Chinese Communist Party, it is the selfless guardian of the Chinese people, tirelessly toiling for national rejuvenation, waving away the dark clouds of the “Century of Humiliation” with a red flag in one hand and a peace dove in the other.



In this version of reality, the CCP is a savior, a redeemer, the only thing standing between China’s greatness and the predatory foreigners lurking at the gates. Unfortunately, reality has a nasty habit of refusing to cooperate with CCP propaganda.



When the red curtains are pulled back, a much uglier truth is revealed: The CCP does not represent the Chinese people. It never has.



Its true strategic objective is not Chinese rejuvenation but preserving its monopoly on power. The so-called Century of Humiliation? It is not a distant historical injustice. It is an ongoing tragedy inflicted by the CCP ? a betrayal dressed up as patriotism, a crime scene hidden under layers of xenophobic slogans.



The original “Century of Humiliation” (1839?1949) involved modernized foreign powers imposing unequal treaties, exploiting China’s weakness and humiliating its people. It was real. It was brutal. Still, the true and most horrifying “Century of Humiliation” is perpetrated by the CCP itself in its century of existence (1921-2025).



In its false narrative, what the CCP fails to mention is that since 1949, the most systematic, violent and enduring humiliation of the Chinese people has come not from any foreigners but from the Chinese Communist Party itself.



During the “Great Leap Forward,” 30 million to 45 million were killed by famine, not by foreign guns.

중국 공산당이 안겨준 비극 (1) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 독자가 중국 공산당을 믿을 경우 중국 공산당은 한 손에 붉은 깃발을 들고 다른 손에는 평화의 비둘기를 든 채 ‘굴욕의 세기’의 어두운 구름을 걷어내면서 국가의 활기를 되찾기 위해서 지치지 않고 고된 일을 하는 중국 국민의 이기심 없는 수호자이다. 현실의 이런 버전에서는 구원자인 중국 공산당은 중국의 위대함과 대문간에 숨어서 약자를 착취하는 외국인들 사이에 서 있는 유일한 존재다. 불행히도 현실은 중국 공산당의 선전에 협력하기를 거부하는 고약한 버릇이 있다. 붉은 장막이 끌어올려질 때 훨씬 더 추악한 진실이 드러난다. 중국 공산당은 중국 주민들을 대표하지 않는다. 한 번도 그런 적이 없다. 중국 공산당의 진정한 전략 목표는 중국의 활기 회복이 아니라 당의 권력 독점을 보존하는 것이다. 소위 굴욕의 세기란 무엇인가. 그것은 먼 과거의 역사적 부당행위가 아니다. 그것은 중국 공산당이 안겨준, 진행 중인 비극이다. 즉 애국주의로 변장한 배신이자 겹겹이 내건 외국인 혐오의 구호 아래 숨겨진 범죄 현장이다. 원래의 ‘굴욕의 세기’(1839∼1949)에는 불평등한 일련의 조약을 강요하며 허약한 중국을 착취하고 중국 국민에게 굴욕을 안긴 현대화된 외국 강대국들의 개입이 있었다. 그것은 사실이다. 그것은 악랄했다. 그럼에도 불구하고 가장 소름 끼치는 진정한 ‘굴욕의 세기’는 중국 공산당이 존속했던 세기(1921∼2025)에 중국 공산당에 의해 저질러졌다. 중국 공산당이 거짓된 설명 속에서 언급하지 못하는 것은, 1949년 이후 중국 국민에게 가해진 가장 조직적이고 폭력적이며 지속적인 굴욕은 어떤 외국인들이 아니라 중국 공산당 자체에 의해 가해졌다는 사실이다. ‘대약진운동’ 기간 동안 3000만명 내지 4500만명이 외국인의 대포에 의해서가 아니라 굶어 죽었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com