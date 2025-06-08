[WT논평] The downside of achieving green energy miracle

The Spanish government boasted that it had become a global leader in fueling its economy with windmills and solar panels. Among leftists, there is no higher virtue to signal than replacing nuclear, gas and coal plants with these in-vogue alternatives.



Shortly after achieving this green energy miracle, Spain and Portugal’s 60 million citizens were plunged into darkness not experienced since medieval times, when, not coincidentally, windmills were widely used as a power source. NASA satellite imagery captured the blackout stretching across the Iberian Peninsula.



Modern Europeans brag about the superiority of their electric train network, but some Spanish passengers may have entertained second thoughts when powerless locomotives left them stranded for hours.



Even gasoline-fueled cars slowed without traffic lights to guide the chaos on the streets of Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon.



Those stuck in dark, high-rise elevators had no way to summon help when cellphone towers stopped transmitting. The public resorted to cash or barter to pay for what food or drink remained in markets swiftly emptied by panic buying.



The responsible authorities in Spain haven’t been forthcoming about what caused the disruption. Ordinarily, “renewable” systems reliant on sun and wind power run out of juice on cloudy and windless days, but the situation here appears more complex.



Common sense suggests that such things happen when one relies on volatile power sources dependent upon Mother Nature’s whims. Many on the left would rather blame the catastrophe on climate change.



Madrid’s socialist government is obsessed with achieving “net zero” carbon dioxide emissions. Spain didn’t bother accounting for the downside of this strategy.

녹색 에너지 기적 달성의 불리한 측면 스페인 정부는 자국 경제에 풍차와 태양 전지판으로 연료를 공급하는 데 있어서 세계의 선두주자라고 자랑했다. 좌파 사람들 가운데서는 핵, 천연가스, 석탄 발전소를 이러한 유행하는 대안으로 바꾸는 것이 가장 고상한 미덕의 표시다. 이 녹색 에너지 기적을 달성한 직후에 스페인과 포르투갈의 6000만 시민들은 중세 이후 경험하지 못한 암흑 속으로 내팽개쳐졌다. 중세에 동력원으로 풍차가 널리 사용된 것은 우연이 아니었다. 나사의 위성 영상이 이베리아반도 전역에 걸친 정전을 포착했다. 현대의 유럽인들은 자기네 전기열차 연결망이 우월한 것을 자랑하지만 일부 스페인 승객들은 힘을 잃은 기관차 때문에 여러 시간 동안 발이 묶인 채 방치되었을 때 다시 생각을 해 보았을지도 모른다. 마드리드, 바르셀로나, 리스본 거리의 혼란에 길잡이를 할 교통신호의 부재로 휘발유를 연료로 사용하는 자동차들조차도 느리게 운행했다. 고층빌딩 엘리베이터의 어둠 속에 갇힌 사람들은 휴대폰 중계탑들이 전송을 중지했을 때 도움을 요청할 방법이 없었다. 일반사람들은 신속한 사재기로 텅 빈 시장에 남은 식료품과 음료수를 사기 위해 현금을 지불하거나 물물교환에 의존했다. 스페인 책임 당국은 전력 공급중단의 원인을 밝히지 못했다. 일반적으로 “재생 가능” 에너지 체제는 구름이 끼거나 바람이 자는 날에는 전원이 고갈되는 태양력과 풍력에 의존하는데 여기 상황은 더 복잡해 보인다. 어머니 자연의 변덕에 의존하는 불안정한 동력원에 우리가 의존할 때 그런 사태가 일어난다는 견해가 일반상식이다. 좌파진영의 많은 사람들은 오히려 기후변화에 이번 재앙의 책임을 돌릴 것이다. 마드리드의 사회주의 정부는 이산화탄소 방출 “순 제로” 달성에 집착하고 있다. 스페인은 이 전략의 불리한 면을 처리하는 데 무관심했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com