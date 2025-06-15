[WT논평] An opportunity to end the conflicts

China has assiduously worked on its outreach to developing countries, especially in Africa. Its Belt and Road Initiative, despite its many faults, does provide development assistance to several countries.



Russia and China work closely with the BRICS, an intergovernmental organization that focuses on economic and geopolitical coordination. Many Global South countries ― and others ― are interested in joining BRICS.



Unfortunately, it is this type of outreach that the U.S. has neglected since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. There was a perception that with the end of the Cold War, the U.S. system of governance became widely recognized as effective compared with other forms of governance.



We closed the U.S. Information Agency (USIA) in October 1999 and cut back on cultural exchanges while closing some of our cultural facilities and libraries abroad. In retrospect, I believe this was an unfortunate mistake.



Our form of governance is competing with China’s and Russia’s autocracies. These autocracies appeal to both developing and developed countries for various reasons.



In 1991, when the Soviet Union imploded, it appeared that liberal democracies, which ensure life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for their citizens, were a desirable form of governance.



We know it is far superior to dictatorships and autocracies, but this is part of the competition we’re having with China and others. To succeed, we must clearly convey our story and values.



President Trump has an opportunity to tell this story to the world. An opportunity to contribute to ending the conflicts in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and other regions experiencing turmoil.

충돌을 끝내는 기회 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 중국은 개발도상국가들 특히 아프리카에서 지원의 손길을 뻗는 작업을 부지런히 해 왔다. 중국의 일대일로 정책은 자체의 많은 결점에도 불구하고 몇몇 나라에 개발 지원을 제공하고 있다. 러시아와 중국은 브릭스를 통해서 긴밀하게 협력하고 있다. 이 정부 간 기구는 경제 및 지정학 협력에 초점을 맞추고 있다. 글로벌 사우스의 많은 나라와 여타 국가들은 브릭스 가입에 관심을 기울인다. 불행히도 미국이 1991년 소련의 붕괴 이후 등한히 한 것이 이런 유형의 지원 정책이다. 냉전의 종식으로 미국의 통치 체제가 다른 통치형태와 비교할 때 효과적인 것으로 널리 인정받았다는 인식이 존재했다. 우리는 미국정보처(USIA)를 1999년 10월에 폐지했고 문화교류 활동을 줄이는 한편 해외에 설치했던 우리의 문화시설 및 도서관의 일부를 폐쇄했다. 돌이켜보면 이런 조치가 불행한 실수였다고 필자는 믿는다. 우리의 통치형태는 중국 및 러시아의 독재체제와 경쟁하고 있다. 이런 독재국가들은 다양한 이유로 인해서 여러 개발도상국과 선진국에서 호소력을 발휘하고 있다. 소련이 내부에서 붕괴되었던 1991년에는 시민들의 생명, 자유, 행복의 추구를 보장하는 자유 민주주의 체제가 통치의 바람직한 형태로 보였다. 우리는 그것이 독재체제보다 훨씬 우월하다는 사실을 알고 있지만, 이것은 우리가 중국 및 여타 국가들과 벌이고 있는 경쟁의 일부이다. 성공하기 위해서 우리의 이야기와 가치관을 분명하게 전달할 필요가 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 이 이야기를 세계에 말할 기회를 잡았다. 혼란을 겪고 있는 우크라이나와 가자지구 및 여타 지역의 무력충돌을 끝내는 데 기여할 기회다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △assiduously: 부지런히 △outreach: 지원, 봉사 △cut back: 삭감