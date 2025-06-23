[WT논평] The issues the new Lee administration will be confronting (1)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for negotiations with North Korea)

Mr. Lee’s June 4 acceptance speech focused on reviving South Korea’s ailing economy, while remaining mindful of security, peace and democracy.



He emphasized: “Reinforcing the Korea-U.S. alliance, strengthening trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and Japan and approaching relations with neighboring countries through the lens of practicality and national interest.”



Mr. Lee also spoke about the importance of inter-Korean dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance to North Korea and economic cooperation with the goal of peaceful Korean unification.



China is South Korea’s leading trading partner. The U.S. is a distant second major trading partner with South Korea. But it’s more than trade ― and tariffs ― that truly reflects U.S.-South Korea relations.



It goes back to the Korean War and the 1953 Armistice Agreement that brought an end to the fighting and gave rise to the subsequent Mutual Defense Treaty between the two countries.



Indeed, it’s the U.S. military presence that serves as the trip wire that deters North Korea from provoking or invading South Korea.



Mr. Lee also noted in his acceptance speech that South Korea “[w]ill expand Korea’s diplomatic reach, raise our international stature and enlarge our economic territory.”



The U.S. has made it abundantly clear that the U.S. is pivoting to the Indo-Pacific region. At the recent Shangri-la Defense Forum, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said: “China seeks to become a hegemonic power in Asia … It hopes to dominate and control too many parts of this vital region. … China’s behavior towards its neighbors and the world is a wake-up call.”