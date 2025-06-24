[WT논평] The issues the new Lee administration will be confronting (2)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for negotiations with North Korea)

These were powerful statements. China responded, accusing Mr. Hegseth of fomenting a Cold War environment. Indeed, it should be clear, since the Korean War, that South Korea’s true ally is the U.S.



No doubt, the Korean people remember China’s reaction to the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) deployment in 2016 and the punitive economic measures taken by Beijing to economically punish South Korea.



China has the economic tools to make life difficult for South Korea, and South Korea’s relationship with China is important to it for trade and other reasons ? but the U.S., as South Korea’s second largest trading partner and national security ally, will always be there for South Korea.



It’s equally important that South Korea not be shy in stating that it is with the U.S. in the South China Sea, Taiwan and the whole of the Indo-Pacific region.



And Mr. Lee’s efforts to reinstate an inter-Korean dialogue should be applauded. After four years of literally no contact with North Korea ? while that country built more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, signed a mutual defense treaty with Russia and militarily supported Russia’s war with Ukraine ? it’s time for a new approach to North Korea.



Hopefully, that includes the Trump administration also reaching out to Kim Jong Un with some creative initiatives to get North Korea to, at a minimum, cease producing fissile material for nuclear weapons in return for a dialogue on sanctions relief and a path to normalization of relations.



These are just a few of the issues the new Lee administration will be confronting.