[WT논평] The roots of the Iran-Israel conflict

By Clifford D. May (president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies)

Though the Iran-Israel war began when Hamas invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the roots of this conflict trace back much farther.



The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed, and I’m quoting from its constitution, to “jihad in the way of Allah.” The jihad began in the seventh century CE when Arab Muslim armies defeated the Byzantine Empire in the Levant and conquered Iran, a sophisticated civilization under the Sasanian Empire.



Zoroastrians, then the dominant Iranian religious group, suffered persecution, including massacres, the destruction of their temples and expulsions.



Ayatollah Khamenei disparages his country’s pre-Islamic past, including even the era of Cyrus the Great, founder of the first Persian Empire in the sixth century BCE, who liberated his Jewish subjects and enabled their return to Jerusalem. He calls the centuries before the Muslim conquests an “Age of Ignorance”



Recall that in 1979, ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings asked Ayatollah Khomeini how he felt about returning to his home country after years in exile. His answer: “Nothing. I don’t feel a thing.”



In 1980, having become the Islamic republic’s first supreme leader, the ayatollah elaborated: “We do not worship Iran. We worship Allah. For patriotism is another name for paganism. I say let this land go up in smoke, provided Islam emerges triumphant in the rest of the world.”



If you understand this, you grasp why it made no sense for President Obama, in his 2009 inaugural address, to admonish Iran’s dictator for being “on the wrong side of history” and offering to “extend a hand if you are willing to unclench your fist.”