[WT논평] A sex change endangers their life (1)

By Dr. Roy Eappen (endocrinologist)

The Supreme Court rightly ruled Wednesday that states can protect children from sex-change treatments. The justices not only upheld the Constitution but also sided with the science that shows children are in danger.



The medical evidence is abundantly clear that there is no benefit and tremendous harm from subjecting children to these irreversible medical interventions. ITwo big developments have further proved that no child should ever be pushed down the transgender road.



The first major news is a groundbreaking study that looks at the effects of cross-sex hormones on boys who are trying to become girls. The study was published in Discover Mental Health. The conclusion is as powerful as it is painful: These biological boys are in for a lifetime of hurt.



Consider what happens when these boys are administered hormones to repress their masculine development and give them female sex characteristics, such as breasts.



These boys are five times more likely to develop blood clots and 10 times more likely to have a stroke. One study shows they are more than 26 times more likely to develop testicular cancer. Another study shows they are more than 40 times more likely to develop breast cancer.



These boys are also at higher risk of permanent infertility, cognitive decline and possible autoimmune diseases. Many of these risks increase over time, so the longer the boys live, the more likely they are to suffer from entirely preventable medical conditions.



However, they may not live that long at all. The most horrific finding is that these boys have an 80% higher mortality risk. A sex change quite literally endangers their life.