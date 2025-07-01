[WT논평] A sex change endangers their life (2)

By Dr. Roy Eappen (endocrinologist)

The danger isn’t just to boys. Girls who undergo sex-change treatments can also suffer from lifelong complications.



Then there’s the second big development from the past month. One of the leading pro-transgender activists in America, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, released the results of a trial she had been conducting on gender-confused children since 2015, all on the taxpayer dime.



This matters because she refused to disclose her findings in the fall, arguing that people would take them out of context and hurt transgender children. Never mind that American taxpayers spent millions of dollars funding her work.



Now we know why Dr. Olson-Kennedy was afraid. She gave puberty blockers to children as young as 8 on the assumption that the drugs would help them, but the drugs didn’t improve the children’s mental health at all.



The children experienced no meaningful change in their depression symptoms, emotional health and other indicators of mental stability. In other words, the foundational treatment in a child sex change didn’t make children better off.



This matters because the entire argument for child sex changes is that children need them to be happy and that without these treatments, they are more likely to commit suicide. Common sense says otherwise, and even the studies created by transgender activists also disagree.



There’s a better way to help these children. Boys and girls who think they are transgender have proved to be more likely to struggle with depression, anxiety, autism and other mental and physiological issues. Addressing these comorbidities, not sex changes, should be the first treatment.