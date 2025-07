[WT논평] The threat posed by Chinese modernization programs (1)

By James H. Anderson (served as deputy undersecretary of defense)

The long-held notion that Chinese fighter jets are inferior to their Western counterparts was rudely punctured during a massive aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan.



Some analysts have cautioned against reading too much into this engagement, but the India-Pakistan clash was no trifling encounter. It lasted four days, involved more than 100 aircraft and provided a wealth of data that military analysts will mine for years to come.



New Delhi initially denied any aircraft losses, but its defense chief has acknowledged that some of India’s planes were knocked out of the sky during battle.



Independent news organizations report that Pakistani jets shot down at least one Rafale, marking the first time a modern Chinese-made plane has downed a Western platform.



The People’s Liberation Army has poured huge resources into modernizing its air force over many decades. China’s J-10C is a formidable multirole fighter equipped with an advanced suite of electronics and air-to-air missiles.



The mini proxy war between Chinese and Western-made platforms has far-reaching implications. For starters, the performance of Chinese-made jets will likely boost China’s arms exports at the expense of Europe’s defense industry.



China’s inability to produce reliable jet engines was once the bane of its aerospace sector. Not anymore. J-10C variants now come equipped with high-performing Chinese-manufactured engines.



The U.S. military has long taken comfort in the fact that Chinese pilots lack real-world combat experience, but this did not stop Pakistani pilots from downing Western aircraft in the clash. This suggests that combat experience now matters less because foreign pilots have access to increasingly sophisticated simulators.