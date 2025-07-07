[WT논평] The threat posed by Chinese modernization programs (2)

By James H. Anderson (served as deputy undersecretary of defense)

Calling the battle a “dogfight” is a misnomer because all the shooting occurred well beyond visual range. Neither side violated the other’s sovereign airspace. The ability of Chinese aircraft to shoot down Western platforms from afar should be front of mind to U.S. military planners war-gaming Taiwan scenarios.



Though considered an advanced fourth-generation fighter, the J-10C is far from being China’s most advanced combat aircraft. In a shooting war, U.S. fighters would have to contest with even more sophisticated aircraft, such as China’s stealthy J-20.



China’s technological aerial prowess is not the only concern. The ability of its industrial base to produce advanced platforms in copious quantities means U.S. pilots will have to fight outnumbered if war erupts.



Note also that China’s air force is concentrated in the Indo-Pacific region, giving it a “home field” advantage in any fight over Taiwan, whereas U.S. airpower is dispersed in the Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.



U.S. forces in the Pacific would also have to contend with China’s growing arsenal of hypersonic weapons ? fearsome missiles that combine maneuverability with blazing speed. The ballistic missiles Iran has used to barrage Tel Aviv are primitive by comparison.



For decades, the U.S. had a healthy lead in researching hypersonic weapons. Those days are over. In recent years, China has raced ahead and deployed hypersonic weapons, leaving the U.S., at least for the time being, in its contrails.



The India-Pakistan clash provided a glimpse of what the U.S. military would face in a major fight with China, putting an exclamation point on the threat posed by ambitious Chinese modernization programs.