[WT논평] Liberals want more people to be dependent on the government

By Scott Walker (former governor of Wisconsin)

Congressional Republicans are proposing significant reforms for Medicaid. Specifically, they want able-bodied, working-age adults to find jobs. They have requirements to work or, at the very least, be involved in community service before receiving assistance.



We pushed these sorts of reforms when I was governor of Wisconsin. In my opinion, government assistance should be more like a trampoline and less like a hammock. We will help you if you are down and out, but if you are able, we expect you to return to the workforce.



My predecessor measured success by the number of people in the state who received assistance from the federal government and Medicaid. My measure of success was just the opposite. A victory was moving people off assistance and into the workforce.



True freedom and prosperity don’t come from the mighty hand of the government. They come from empowering people to live their own lives and control their destinies through the dignity of hard work.



Other reforms include an end to providing taxpayer-funded Medicaid payments to illegal aliens. Why should hardworking citizens have to pay for those who fail to follow the laws of our country? The same goes for taxpayer funding of surgery to mutilate the sexual organs of minors. We should not do it.



In the end, liberals want more people to be dependent on the government. They want voters to be indebted to them for more and more assistance. If you own your property and work in the private sector, there is not much you need from the government.



These are the people who strike fear in the hearts of liberals. These are the people who will make America even greater in the years to come.