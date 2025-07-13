[WT논평] Iran seriously miscalculated

By Daniel N. Hoffman (columnist)

President Trump’s decision to launch kinetic strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on the heels of Israel’s extraordinarily successful military operations against the Islamic republic’s leadership, nuclear sites and military marked a turning point in a decades-old shadow war between Iran and its two archenemies.



A nuclear threshold state, Iran found itself in the crosshairs of the U.S. and Israel over its extensive ballistic missile capability, proxy terrorist network and defiant refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and negotiate on its nuclear program in good faith with the Trump administration.



Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seriously miscalculated if he thought the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that Iran signed with Russia earlier this year (or its 25-year strategic cooperation agreement signed with China in 2021) might have deterred Israel or the U.S. from attacking after the 60 days Mr. Trump granted for nuclear negotiations.



Having destroyed Iran’s air defenses a year ago and decimated Hezbollah and Hamas, Israel left Iran few options for retaliation beyond what remains of its supply of drones and ballistic missiles.



A central tenet of Iran’s national security strategy has always been to avoid drawing the U.S. into a war, which would risk the end of the Islamic republic’s unpopular, dictatorial regime.



Rather than take on the U.S. directly, Iran has been more than willing to fight to the last Palestinian, Yemeni, Lebanese or Iraqi proxy, resulting in thousands of U.S. casualties, both civilians and soldiers.



While war rages in the Middle East and the U.S. intelligence community focuses on other high priorities, such as China, Russia and North Korea, terrorism remains the national security threat with the shortest fuse.