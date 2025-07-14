[WT논평] The CCP penetrated the South Korean systems

By Morse Tan (former ambassador)

The CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a recent statement.



In 2020, the FBI reported that about half its nearly 5,000 counterintelligence cases involved China.



Ian Mitch, a senior policy researcher at Rand Corp., warned in Newsweek in April that China’s spy network “may be developing the skills to physically sabotage critical infrastructure [in the U.S.] during a conflict.”



In 2023, Politico reported that two Chinese were indicted on charges of operating an unlawful Chinese police station in Manhattan used to silence dissenters in the U.S.



Chinese infiltration in our higher institutions ― stealing trade, intellectual property and other sensitive research ― remains the most nefarious and is why Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that the U.S. government would “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”



Roughly 277,000 students from China attended school in the United States last year, down from a high of around 370,000 in 2019. Reuters reported that Chinese nationals constitute approximately 25% of all international students in the U.S. and 16% of all graduate STEM students.



In May, the Stanford Review published an expose uncovering Chinese academic espionage at Stanford. The article said there are about “1,129 Chinese International students on campus, a select number are actively reporting to the Chinese Communist Party.”