[WT논평] Beijing’s exploitation of American universities (2)

By Kelly Sadler (columnist)

The Stanford Review detailed how a Chinese law enacted in 2017 mandates that all Chinese citizens support and cooperate with state intelligence work, regardless of location.



Transnational repression and allegations of racial profiling have contributed to a pervasive culture of silence at Stanford and beyond.



In 2022, the Biden administration ended the Justice Department’s China Initiative because of racial profiling concerns. President Trump created the initiative in 2018 to target Chinese trade secret theft at U.S. universities.



Christopher Johnson, a former CIA analyst with extensive experience in China, told The New Yorker that Chinese spying at U.S. universities was a legitimate, “worrying” concern and “to compare it to a McCarthyist virus - I don’t see it that way.”



When the China Initiative was launched in 2018, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified on the “naivete” of college administrators in admitting CCP agents.



“The use of nontraditional collectors, especially in the academic setting - whether it’s professors, scientists, students - we see in almost every field office that the FBI has around the country,” he said.



From 2018 to 2022, the FBI leveled multiple indictments at Chinese nationals on charges of spying or recruiting others to spy on behalf of China, all associated with U.S. colleges.



Some of those indictments were dismissed and were exploited by the CCP to accuse the U.S. of racial discrimination, leading the Biden administration to abandon the China Initiative.



Trump 2.0 has no such concerns. During a recent news briefing, the State Department said it would refuse to accept Beijing’s “exploitation” of American universities.