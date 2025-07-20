[WT논평] People no longer accept woke madness

By Robert Knight (columnist)

The last thing that sexually dysphoric people need is “gender affirming care” and other euphemistic medical interventions by doctors who stand to profit from their misery ?for years.



When you mess with nature, you invite lifelong dependency on drugs, hormone shots, psychiatric care and sometimes additional surgeries. This is the part the media leave out.



Europe is ahead of America in turning away from these barbaric practices. The United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Norway and France have put the brakes on such programs.



Last year, Britain’s National Health Service released a four-year study headed by pediatrician Dr. Hilary Cass that reads, in part, “The rationale for early puberty suppression remains unclear, with weak evidence regarding the impact on gender dysphoria, mental or psychosocial health.”



People are waking up to the notion that they no longer have to accept woke madness. The Trump administration is warning hospitals that it may cut off federal funding if they continue sexual experiments on children and teenagers.



If a doctor cut off a healthy arm or leg because a child identified as an amputee, would that be okay? The Justice Department and state and local authorities need to start arresting and prosecuting the so-called medical personnel doing these experiments.



Republican-led states have enacted laws banning gender treatments on minors and barring males from competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams and accessing their bathrooms and locker rooms.



Telling a mom or dad that their beloved child may commit suicide if they aren’t allowed to “transition” is emotional blackmail at its worst.