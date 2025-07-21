[WT논평] Eliminating North Korea’s exportation of violence

By Greg Scarlatoiu(CEO of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea)

On June 18, North Korea expressed its support for Iran in the latter’s conflict with Israel.



In 1967, North Koreans flew alongside Syrian pilots during the Six-Day War against Israel. In 2007, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) destroyed a nuclear reactor North Koreans were building for the Assad regime in Syria.



For several years, North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un has been keeping the cauldrons of conflict at boiling point by threatening Israel and Ukraine through the exportation of tools of death. Why? The unquenchable need for hard cash.



The strategic partnership between Iran and North Korea includes ideological and financial forces leading to the North Korea-Iran alliance, North Korean support for Iran’s proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and the criminal financial networks that support this partnership.



Iran needs North Korean ballistic missiles, other weapons and tunneling know-how to achieve its fundamental strategic objectives: regional hegemony and the extinction of the state of Israel.



North Korea needs Iranian money to achieve its fundamental strategic objective: survival through the ultimate establishment of hegemony over the entire Korean peninsula.



To achieve that goal, it needs money to keep its core elites happy and to continue developing its ballistic missiles, nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.



Today, amidst the wars and crises rampant in Ukraine, the Middle East and East Asia, we are witnessing an “axis of tyranny,” Iran, Russia, China and North Korea, wreaking havoc.



Eliminating North Korea’s exportation of instability and violence will be a prerequisite for any hopes of lasting peace in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Northeast Asia.