By Miles Yu (China policy expert)

The Chinese Communist Party unmasked itself, revealing a worldview rooted in moral nihilism, ideological zealotry and ruthless self-preservation for global domination.



China’s unwavering support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s predatory war is the ultimate testament to its moral bankruptcy.



Like a master propagandist, China deflected the CCP’s own moral failures onto America, as if it is somehow Washington’s fault that China props up Mr. Putin’s rampage.



This is the Chinese Communist Party’s reflex: blame others for its own complicity and transform its disgrace into an accusation of its critics.



China recycled the tired party line that the West, especially the United States, seeks to “contain” China, portraying the communist government as a victim.



But China’s actions speak differently. Its military provocations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea show that its ambitions are hardly defensive.



China again peddled the fiction that America is the world’s great destabilizer. It suggested that Russia’s war, China’s belligerence, North Korea’s missiles and Iran’s terrorism all flow from U.S. wrongdoing. This is ideological gaslighting on a global scale.



Russia launched the largest land war in Europe since Hitler, China shreds treaties and agreements in the South China Sea, Iran funds terror, North Korea kidnaps and starves its people ? yet Beijing dares to brand America the true villain?



Such an inversion of reality recalls the darkest totalitarian playbooks of the 20th century.



China went further, pushing the lie that Europe’s problem is the United States, not Beijing or Moscow.