[WT논평] Xi faces a firestorm of his own making (1)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

President Trump accepted Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit Beijing soon. The U.S. president wants to use such a summit to solve specific problems with China, including fentanyl, rare earth materials and tariffs, and the Chinese Communist Party leader seeks to “reset” the entire U.S. policy toward the CCP.



For Mr. Xi, such summits are not instruments of negotiation or goodwill. Every meeting staged on the CCP’s terms reinforces a regime bent on reshaping the global order in its authoritarian image.



Summits, especially those held in China’s imperial capital city, have long been part of the CCP’s playbook for consolidating power at home and projecting strength abroad.



Mao Zedong weaponized President Nixon’s 1972 visit to mask the devastation of the Cultural Revolution and restore his crumbling legitimacy.



In 1978 and 1979, Deng Xiaoping successfully and cunningly played the “U.S. card” by manipulating the gullible President Carter into projecting him as the “paramount leader” of the CCP while Mr. Deng was immersed in a fierce but unsettled internal power struggle.



After the bloodshed at Tiananmen Square in 1989, Chinese leaders again used American presidential engagements to legitimize their grip on power and whitewash atrocities. Mr. Xi is simply recycling this model with higher production value and greater ambition.



Today, Mr. Xi faces a firestorm of his own making. His “zero-COVID” policy crippled the economy. His crackdown on private enterprises has driven away innovation and capital. Youth unemployment has soared. The property market teeters on collapse. The once-fabled “Chinese growth miracle” now limps behind a wall of state propaganda.