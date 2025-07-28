[WT논평] Xi faces a firestorm of his own making (2)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

A growing number of Chinese citizens see through the myth of infallibility, and Mr. Xi knows it. That is why a summit with the American president is so critical. It’s not about diplomacy. It’s about survival.



To the Chinese people, the sight of the U.S. president standing with Mr. Xi will be broadcast as evidence that their leader is unchallenged and revered on the global stage.



The illusion doesn’t stop at China’s borders. This summit is aimed squarely at America’s Asian allies: Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, India and Vietnam. These nations, all under increasing pressure from Beijing’s military and economic coercion, look to Washington as the sole counterweight to Chinese aggression.



When the U.S. president appears in Beijing, smiling and shaking hands with the very man who threatens regional peace, it sends a chilling message. America will appease. Worse still, this entire pageant follows a familiar Chinese tactic: to escalate tension and then offer “cooperation” as the antidote. It’s a strategy born not of statesmanship but of Leninist manipulation.



The desired outcome? Strategic concessions, rhetorical softening or mere moral equivalence. The ploy is remarkably effective. Previous U.S. administrations have leaped at the chance to establish crisis hotlines, resume dialogues or sign vague communique.



Still, Beijing has a habit of ignoring those very hotlines when crises erupt. During the 1999 bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade and the 2001 EP-3 spy plane collision, Chinese generals simply refused to pick up the phone. These mechanisms exist not for crisis resolution but for public relations. They are bait, and Washington keeps biting.