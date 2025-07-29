[WT논평] Xi faces a firestorm of his own making (3)

By Miles Yu (director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

What makes this cycle even more dangerous is the fundamental asymmetry in how the two nations approach diplomacy. America operates in the realm of the tangible: Identify the problem, negotiate the terms, implement the solution. China operates in the realm of perception, ideology and power.



The message is always the same, America is to blame, China is the victim, and only the CCP, through the infallible wisdom of Mr. Xi, can lead the world to order and stability. This is not diplomacy. It’s deception.



Mr. Xi doesn’t need a win at the negotiating table. He needs a photograph, a quote, a gesture ― something that can be packaged and broadcast to 1.4 billion people as proof that the world still bows to Zhongnanhai.



Worse, if the summit is framed as a “reset” or a diplomatic breakthrough, it will embolden China and rattle U.S. allies, weaken deterrence and invite more aggression. The CCP reads softness as surrender and smiles as weakness.



History offers no shortage of warnings, yet the lesson remains ignored: Summits on Mr. Xi’s terms serve the party, not peace.



The contest between the United States and China is not a misunderstanding to be resolved over tea and handshakes. It is a confrontation between two irreconcilable systems ― one rooted in freedom, transparency and law, the other in control, surveillance and brute power.



If the United States fails to recognize this, if it continues to indulge in the fantasy that diplomacy alone can tame a regime built on lies and fear, it will lose far more than face.



The summit in Beijing is not a chance for detente. It is a test of will, and both sides must understand it.