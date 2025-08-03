[WT논평] Xi will face his greatest challenge (1)

By Miles Yu(director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Chinese Communist Party‘s history of ceding vast territory to ideological allies such as the Soviet Union and North Korea exposes its selective application of sovereignty. This double standard reveals that Taiwan’s importance to the Chinese Communist Party is not rooted in territorial integrity but in ideological desperation. Taiwan is a living repudiation of Beijing’s governance. Its democratic success and economic vibrancy starkly contrast with the authoritarian stagnation on the mainland. Taiwan is a beacon inspiring mainland citizens yearning for democracy.



By framing Taiwan’s independence as a “red line,” Mr. Xi masks his fear of the Chinese government’s crumbling legitimacy and the erosion of his narrative of China’s invincibility. Mr. Xi’s demand for noninterference in democracy and human rights issues reflects the regime’s deepest fear. It is not a defense of sovereignty but an indictment of his regime’s repression. From the Tiananmen Square massacre to the silencing of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and the internment of millions of Uyghurs, the Communist Party’s record is one of systematic oppression. Mr. Xi’s paranoia stems from a well-founded fear of his own people. The party knows it governs a nation brimming with discontent, from the stifling censorship of the internet to the absence of basic freedoms.



By branding democracy and human rights as foreign impositions, Mr. Xi seeks to delegitimize these universal principles, ensuring that his regime’s iron grip remains unchallenged.



This tactic, however, is failing. The world increasingly sees China not as a sovereign defender but as a regime desperate to silence the voices of its own people.