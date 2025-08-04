[WT논평] Xi will face his greatest challenge (2)

By Miles Yu(director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

Mr. Xi’s another “red line” ? protecting the Chinese Communist Party’s political system ? exposes the regime’s underlying fragility. The regime thrives on control, yet its authoritarian model is crumbling under its own contradictions. Despite its propaganda, the party cannot hide the growing unrest among its citizens, who resent being treated as mere state tools. The party’s Achilles’ heel is its inability to offer legitimacy through consent. Its governance relies not on popular support but on surveillance, coercion and fear.



Mr. Xi’s demand for respect for China’s political system is a plea for the world to turn a blind eye to these abuses. This strategy is doomed to fail as global scrutiny of the ruling party’s repression intensifies. China’s global soft power will suffer steady erosion. The party’s authoritarianism is increasingly viewed as a relic rather than a model for the future. Mr. Xi’s rhetoric around “development rights,” the last “red line,” is an Orwellian attempt to justify China’s predatory economic practices. For decades, the government has exploited global free trade systems while refusing to abide by the same rules.



Intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and economic coercion are hallmarks of its model. Under the guise of development, China seeks to entrench a planned economy within a global system it fundamentally undermines. This hypocrisy is laid bare as nations awaken to the dangers of Beijing’s economic imperialism. From the Belt and Road Initiative’s debt traps to its blatant currency manipulation, China’s economic strategy is increasingly viewed as a threat to global prosperity. Mr. Xi’s insistence on protecting these practices is less about development and more about preserving a system of exploitation.