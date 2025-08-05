[WT논평] Xi will face his greatest challenge (3)

By Miles Yu(director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

There is a broader context about Xi’s “red lines,” particularly about Taiwan. They are not merely about China’s internal affairs but represent a dangerous global dominance vision. Taiwan is not an isolated target; it is the first domino in a broader campaign of territorial aggression, akin to Nazi Germany’s annexation of the Sudetenland. Mr. Xi’s alignment with Russia, Iran and North Korea underscores a chilling pattern: The Chinese government is part of a coalition seeking to dismantle the world order.



If the world permits China to conquer Taiwan, it sets a precedent for unchecked aggression. The stakes are Taiwan’s future and preserving a global system based on sovereignty, democracy and human rights. The world cannot afford to ignore the implications of Mr. Xi’s ambitions. His “red lines” are not the dictates of a strong leader; they are the desperate pleas of a regime afraid of its own people and the global tide of freedom. The U.S. and its allies must reject Mr. Xi’s narrative and stand firm against Chinese aggression. This is not merely about opposing China’s overreach but about safeguarding the principles underpinning peace and prosperity worldwide.



With a new American administration poised to take a tougher stance, Mr. Xi will face his greatest challenge yet. The free world must seize this moment to expose the phoniness of Mr. Xi’s red lines and recommit to defending democracy, human rights and the sovereignty of nations. The stakes could not be higher, and failure is not an option.