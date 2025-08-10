[WT논평] We are heading to a demographic cliff (1)

By Timothy S. Goeglein (columnist)

For those of us old enough to remember Paul Ehrlich and his book “The Population Bomb,” we recall his rantings and ravings about how overpopulation was going to destroy our world. His writings became the justification for all sorts of draconian measures to reduce birthrates worldwide.



And like so many other speculations accepted as fact by the intelligentsia and the media, the exact opposite is happening as the lack of children threatens all aspects of our culture and our society must grapple with the coming crisis of underpopulation.



For instance, our nation’s current fertility rate stands at 54.5 births per 1.000 women, well below replacement level, a factor that will lead to ever-increasing pressure on programs such as Social Security, Medicare and pensions, with not enough people paying into the system to cover the expenditures going out.



It is estimated that the Social Security trust fund, which relies on having enough younger workers paying into it in order to pay for the benefits of those retiring will run dry by 2034, resulting in retirees having their benefits cut by at least 20%.



The Social Security Administration saw this coming in 2010 when it noted in its financial report that there was trouble ahead because “birth rates dropped from three to two children per woman.”



Previously, there had been a 4-to-1 or 5-to-1 ratio between workers paying into the system and retirees taking money out. That ratio has dropped to almost 2-to-1.



Meanwhile, labor shortages and inflation will continue to be exacerbated as retirees leave the workforce and then are not enough young workers to replace them.