[WT논평] We are heading to a demographic cliff (2)

By Timothy S. Goeglein (columnist)

The same birth dearth now threatens our nation’s already-teetering educational system.



Last week, a new study done by the nonprofit Western Institute for Higher Education projects that the number of public and private high school graduates will fall by more than 500,000 - or 13% - by 2041.



This will be especially true in states - particularly in the Far West and Northeast - where birthrates have been in serious decline.



The result will be the closing of hundreds of high schools and colleges and the elimination of thousands, if not millions, of jobs. As Jay Greene of The Heritage Foundation recently wrote: “We are about to experience a baby bust on steroids.”



“In twenty states, public school enrollments are projected to fall by more than 10 percent by 2031. As school enrollments start to plummet, so will their funding.”



But the problems do not stop at the three E’s: entitlements, economics and education.



Other studies have found that 1 in 3 millennials and Generation Z members either do not have or do not want to have children. This is an alarming statistic, but it is based on the view, promoted by Mr. Ehrlich and others, that human beings are a burden on rather than a benefit to societal well-being.



It is also a shortsighted view because as these generations age, they will become increasingly isolated, lonely and lacking the caregiving that children provide their parents.



Thus, we are heading down the road to a demographic cliff with little fuel and no brakes to stop the societal, familial and economical consequences that await.