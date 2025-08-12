[WT논평] The downsides of transitioning to the opposite gender

Robert Knight (columnist)

The court must decide whether subjecting a minor child to dangerous drugs, hormones or mutilation is the prerogative of the state, or doctors, or parents.



What if this were about mentally ill youngsters who for some reason believe they should lose a limb so they can be “themselves”?



Why then is it OK to treat puberty like an illness, and to cut off a girl’s healthy breasts or to castrate a boy? Some things are beyond even a parent’s prerogative, such as committing child abuse.



Profound biological differences between the sexes are obvious, well documented, consequential and essential to human thriving. Females have two X chromosomes; males have one X and one Ychromosome.



“I often say, ‘No Y, no guy,’” says Georgia Purdom, a molecular geneticist specializing in cellular and molecular biology who warns against messing with the original design.



“When we introduce hormones that contradict the body’s natural production we’re essentially conducting a large-scale experiment,” she told The Stand, a publication of the American Family Association.



“Hormones play a crucial role in gene expression. … For example, estrogen and testosterone have significant effects on bone density, muscle mass, fat distribution, and even cognitive functions.”



The downsides of “transitioning” to the opposite gender are becoming more and more widely known, including increased ? not decreased ? risk of suicide.



“Britain, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark have concluded that transition puts youth at a greater risk of physical and mental harm while benefits remain uncertain,” Dr. Patrick Hunter, a pediatrician and bioethicist, wrote recently.