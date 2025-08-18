[WT논평] China’s distortion of history (2)

By Miles Yu (the director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

As such, the Soviets and their CCP clients were effectively bound to a policy of nonconfrontation against the Japanese in China during most of the war. Any military action by the CCP would have jeopardized the USSR’s neutrality pact with Tokyo, and thus Mao Zedong and the CCP carefully avoided real conflict with the Japanese.



As a result, the Japanese military and the CCP forces virtually coexisted in the same large swaths of Japanese-occupied North China, where there was little to no communist resistance.



Mao focused not on liberation or resistance but on quietly building his army from a few thousand to more than 1 million troops by war’s end, all without serious engagement but with the goal of defeating the legitimate, U.S.-supported Chinese Nationalist government in the postwar era.



Even when American efforts, sought to arm and train guerrilla resistance in communist-held zones, the CCP obstructed operations. The CCP showed hostility toward genuine anti-Japanese resistance that threatened its ambitions.



The party’s rare foray into combat, i.e., the much-touted “Hundred Regiments Offensive” of 1940, was neither decisive nor heroic. To fake its anti-Japanese feat, the CCP claimed massive Japanese casualties because of this campaign, as many as 46,000, but Japan’s casualty records suggest the real number was less than 500.



Mao later even denounced the operation as a strategic blunder, and its commander, Peng Dehuai, was purged.



Today’s CCP regime continues to weaponize historical memory. Museums in China have been redesigned to promote the illusion of a CCP-American wartime alliance.