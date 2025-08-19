[WT논평] China’s distortion of history (3)

By Miles Yu (the director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute)

They exhibit fabricated photos and false narratives, airbrushing out the true partnership between the U.S. and Chiang’s Nationalists. The party viewed U.S. personnel as threats and even targeted them for assassination.



The entire upcoming parade is a political theater, a state-forged spectacle masquerading as remembrance.



A regime responsible for more Chinese deaths than any foreign power has no moral standing to speak of peace or sacrifice. There will be no banners for the dead of the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution or the Tiananmen Square Massacre.



No tribute will be paid to the countless intellectuals, farmers or workers crushed by Maoist campaigns or imprisoned for dissent. This parade will honor ghosts, but only the ones the party deems politically useful.



If China wishes to truly honor those who resisted Japan, it should salute the Nationalist soldiers who fought and died, the American airmen of the Flying Tigers, the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces and OSS and the millions of unarmed civilians who endured occupation.



A truthful commemoration would also acknowledge the victims of communist tyranny, the real cost of the CCP’s rise to power.



To attend this spectacle is to legitimize a fraud. No foreign leader, especially from a democratic nation, should grace this falsified history with their presence. To do so is to betray the memory of those who fought fascism and to reward a regime built on the bones of its own people.



What will unfold on Sept. 3 is not remembrance but propaganda ? an insult draped in flags and uniforms, parading not history but deception. Like all lies, it demands to be exposed.