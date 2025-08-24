[WT논평] It’s time to resume talks with North Korea (1)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for the six-party talks with North Korea)

It’s time to resume talks with North Korea. During the past five years, when we didn’t talk to North Korea, the country built more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver these nuclear bombs as far as the U.S.



During this time, North Korea also established a close allied relationship with Russia, with a mutual defense treaty that resulted in its sending more than 12,000 combat troops to Russia’s Kursk region to join Russian forces in its war of aggression in Ukraine.



In short, North Korea is now Russia’s principal ally and supplier of weaponry for Russia’s war with Ukraine. Logically, this should not have happened.



North Korea’s pivot to Russia in 2024 was a smart tactical move. It put North Korea on center stage with the introduction of its troops and weaponry to aid Russia in its war with Ukraine. It also sent a message to the U.S. and China that North Korea is an independent actor, not solely dependent on China and not fixated on a normal relationship with the U.S.



North Korea’s message was and is: We can go it alone, and we now have Russia, a nuclear superpower that accepts our status as a nuclear weapons state and provides us with the nuclear, missile and satellite technical support necessary to exponentially increase our nuclear and missile capabilities.



Certainly, since 1994, North Korea has focused on having a normal relationship with the U.S. For 13 years, ending in October 2016, I was repeatedly told that North Korea aspired to normal relations with the U.S., asking to be accepted as a nuclear weapons state and promising never to use those weapons offensively.