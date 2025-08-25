[WT논평] It’s time to resume talks with North Korea (2)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for the six-party talks with North Korea)

The weapons were a deterrent to prevent war, and North Korea would be a good friend of the U.S., no longer tethered to China. North Korea cited Pakistan as a model to emulate (i.e., You did it with Pakistan; you can do it with us).



A few days ago, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of Mr. Kim, said Kim Jong-un’s relationship with Mr. Trump wasn’t bad, implying that dialogue with the U.S. was possible. Ms. Kim conditioned such dialogue on the U.S. “accepting North Korea as a nuclear power.”



Ms. Kim spoke of the changed reality since the Trump-Kim summits in Singapore (2018) and Hanoi (2019) and the symbolic Demilitarized Zone meeting in 2019.



That changed reality is North Korea’s mutual defense treaty with Russia and its military assistance to Russia for its war in Ukraine. It’s also the nuclear and missile support Russia is providing to North Korea.



This new relationship with Russia has emboldened Mr. Kim and could incite the North Korean leader to be overly aggressive and optimistic in his relationship with South Korea.



While saying dialogue with the U.S. was possible, Ms. Kim was clear in stating that South Korea was the enemy and North Korea was not interested in a dialogue with South Korea.



Despite Ms. Kim’s harsh words for South Korea and the new government of President Lee Jae-myung, the North recently stopped its harassing broadcasts to the South.



This was apparently in response to the new Lee government’s halting all its broadcasts to North Korea, including the National Intelligence Service’s daily broadcast of news, dramas and K-pop music.