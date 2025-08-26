[WT논평] It’s time to resume talks with North Korea (3)

By Joseph R. DeTrani (former special envoy for the six-party talks with North Korea)

South Korea knows that the U.S. position on North Korea’s retaining nuclear weapons ― complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ― has not changed.



Now is the time for Mr. Trump to personally reach out to Kim Jong-un and arrange for senior officials from both countries to meet to arrange for a third summit.



No one wants a repeat of the failed Hanoi summit, so preliminary arrangements must be thorough.



North Korea can and should halt all nuclear tests, fissile material production, ballistic missile launches, cyber and other illicit activities directed at the U.S. and end its military support to Russia for its war of aggression with Ukraine.



Moves by the U.S. should include easing and lifting sanctions imposed during and after 2016, economic development assistance, security assurances, a path to ending the Korean War with a peace treaty, and the eventual establishment of liaison offices in our respective capitals.



The issue of denuclearization would initially encompass a statement from both sides as to their ultimate goals. For North Korea, that would be acceptance as a nuclear power; for the U.S., it would be complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



This will be a subject further discussed once we move to the lifting/removal of sanctions and North Korea halts nuclear tests and fissile material production and suspends missile launches. It will likely be a protracted process, requiring considerable time for negotiations.



Mr. Trump has the personal relationship with Mr. Kim to resume talks with a North Korea that is building more nuclear weapons and missiles to deliver them while embracing a revanchist Russian Federation.