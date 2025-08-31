[WT논평] The Korean crisis of freedom and democracy

By Newt Gingrich(former House Speaker)

When it was originally announced that Lee Jae-myung, the newly elected president of the Republic of Korea, would meet with President Trump in Washington, I expected a totally positive event.



The United States has been committed to the defense of South Korea for 75 years. With our protection, it has evolved into one of the leading manufacturing countries in the world. South Korean shipbuilding is the second largest in the world, surpassed only by communist China. On that front, this visit was a major success, as Mr. Lee brought a plan for South Korea to invest billions of dollars in modernizing the American shipbuilding system and helping modernize the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.



What I did not foresee was how radical the new government would be in going after its political opponents and advocates of religious liberty.



The recent all-out assault on political and religious liberty has been breathtaking. Major conservative and religious leaders have had their houses and offices raided on a gigantic scale.



The Lee administration has been so arrogant that it launched a raid on the South Korean part of a joint U.S.-Korean air base without telling the Americans who were there to help defend South Korea. After being briefed about how bad things were, Mr. Trump went on Truth Social to say, “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there.”



The next few weeks will be important in seeing whether Mr. Lee has gotten the message and is pulling back from the totalitarian police state tactics and return to the rule of law. This is an important moment in the future of America’s relationship with the South Korean government.