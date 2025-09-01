[WT논평] Korea provides a model (1)

By Clifford D. May (president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies)

Russia has been receiving drones and missiles from the Islamist regime in Tehran, KN-23 ballistic missiles from the dynastic dictatorship in North Korea and critical military technologies from the communist regime in Beijing.



These authoritarian states don’t hate Ukrainians. They simply recognize that if Mr. Putin can use military force to crush a pro-American neighbor, that will set a precedent for similar aggressions against their American-allied neighbors.



During an impromptu meeting with Mr. Trump on Saturday at the Vatican, where both were attending Pope Francis’ funeral, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his desire for a “full and unconditional ceasefire.”



That would halt the carnage to which Mr. Trump so justifiably objects and could lead to a long-range truce.



Korea provides a model. The war between the North and the South never ended; it has just been on ice for more than 70 years.



Over that period, South Korea evolved into an economically vibrant and democratic ally of the U.S. North Korea, by contrast, remains a hellhole, albeit a hellhole that possesses nuclear weapons thanks to U.S. diplomats who overvalued their persuasive skills and undervalued American power.



Let’s be clear about what a Russian-Ukrainian armistice would entail. No one seriously expects Mr. Putin to give up the eastern Ukrainian lands he invaded and now occupies, much less Crimea, which he invaded and annexed in 2014.



It would be a mistake to formally recognize Russia’s erasure of international borders by military aggression, a fundamental principle of international law established and defended by the United States for generations.