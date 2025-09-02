[WT논평] Korea provides a model (2)

By Clifford D. May (president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies)

It’s also unrealistic to think Ukraine can join NATO anytime soon. A unanimous vote by all existing members would be required, which is not likely.



However, Ukraine should not be prohibited from applying for membership because that would imply that Ukraine is, as Mr. Putin insists, a Russian possession rather than an independent and sovereign nation-state with the right to seek defense alliances as its elected leaders see fit.



Mr. Trump has found brokering a Moscow-Kyiv deal frustrating and warned that he might walk away, but he also said last week: “I want to save a lot of lives!”



His advisers should remind him that if he ends U.S. intelligence-sharing with Ukraine and cuts off military aid, Mr. Putin will slaughter many more Ukrainian men, women and children.



It’s lovely to think everyone prizes peace, but if that were true, Mr. Putin wouldn’t have begun this war and would have sought an “offramp” when it became clear that the Ukrainians would fight like wolverines rather than surrender their freedom.



Nor is Mr. Putin crying salty tears over his troops ending up as cannon fodder. That’s a price he is more than willing to pay to drag Ukraine back into the Russian empire.



Should he succeed, expect him to press bayonets to the backs of Ukrainian soldiers and order them to march west.



Our European friends understand that. On Friday, Reuters published a Ukraine-European proposal that would include a “full, unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land, and at sea.”



Mr. Trump can get this “Deal DONE!” He has the cards. By playing them now, he will succeed.