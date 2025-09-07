[WT논평] The covert war against the cartels

By Jed Babbin (national security columnist)

The New York Times report says Pentagon planners have begun working on the covert war and that Mr. Trump’s action signals [his] continued willingness to use military forces. These are usually kept secret, so they are prime targets for leaks.



If we are to engage the cartels, we will have to kill many of their leaders. Then there’s the question of conducting U.S. military operations inside Mexico. A covert war in Mexico, and possibly Haiti and Venezuela, is a new concept.



Mexico is a failed state, as is Haiti. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government has completely failed to assert control over the cartels, even though the government declared war on them in 2006. That war has been lost.



Mr. Trump should be remorseless in killing and destroying the cartels’ leaders and their assets. The drug cartels are the primary means for the smuggling of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into the U.S.



The cartels are responsible for the enormous increase in violence along the border, including killings, human smuggling and trafficking, arms trafficking and fuel theft.



Mr. Trump’s covert war should aim to unite South and Central American governments against the cartels. That may be a false hope, as some of those governments profit from the cartels’ activities.



The covert war Mr. Trump has declared on the cartels will be a special operations war. It will feature several kinds of drones, including drones for reconnaissance as well as those that can kill.



It is an opportunity for us to test out new drones that can smell drugs and those that can pass unseen because of their size or stealth, or both.