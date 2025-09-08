[WT논평] There will be no peace in our time

By Jed Babbin (national security columnist)

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain infamously returned from a 1938 conference with Adolf Hitler, proclaiming “peace in our time.” It wasn’t true then, and it’s quite apparent that peace in our time in Hamas’ war on Israel and Russia’s war on Ukraine is just as distant as it was in 1938.



Peace between Israel and Hamas depends on the release of the hostages. Victims don’t take hostages; terrorists do. If Hamas refuses to release the remaining hostages, both alive and dead, no peace - not even a ceasefire - can be possible.



The Kremlin made clear recently that Ukraine may be allowed to exist but without the Donbas region. It has also demanded that NATO troops not be stationed in Ukraine and that Ukraine abandon its ambitions to join NATO.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any land-for-peace deal. Land-for-peace deals have a long and sordid history going back to 1938 and Chamberlain’s deal with Hitler, which traded the Sudetenland (part of Czechoslovakia) for peace. The Israelis have traded land for peace, having abandoned Gaza to Palestinian control in 2005.



If Mr. Zelenskyy refuses a land-for-peace deal, he will be accepting only the historical verdict on such deals. If he agrees, he will be accepting the idea that Mr. Putin could revive the war at any time it suits him.



Why would Mr. Trump accept a deal that has no future? He wants to be remembered in history as a peacemaker.



There will be no peace in our time while Russia and Hamas continue their aggression.