[WT논평] The LGBTQ movement is a cult

By Kelly Sadler (columnist)

Recently, a mentally deranged individual, confused about his identity and sexuality, slaughtered two children and wounded 17. The 23-year-old killer was Robin Westman.



In a manifesto posted online before he killed himself and others, Westman confessed he was “tired of being trans” and wished he had “never brain-washed” himself.



“I only keep [the long hair] because it is my last shred of being trans,” he wrote. “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be embarrassing defeat.”



Transgenderism should be treated for what it is: a mental health disorder. Instead, Westman’s choice to transition was supported by his community and his family as “gender-affirming care.”



This, even though 46% of transgender and nonbinary young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, according to The Trevor Project’s 2024 National Survey on LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health.



Eighty-five percent of minors who suffer from gender dysphoria, if left untreated by transition methods such as hormones or surgery, stop expressing behaviors or feelings that seem at odds with their sex assigned at birth as they age.



Yet the left wants to celebrate their mental illness. It encourages minors to use hormones, antidepressants and surgically alter their physical appearance to amplify their sickness.



Democrats refuse to acknowledge that there are two biological sexes. They cannot define what a woman is. They go out of their way to obfuscate and moralize transgenderism.



The LGBTQ movement is a cult, amplified by the left under the guise of tolerance.