[WT논평] The South Korean governments attacks on religious liberty (1)

By Newt Gingrich(former House Speaker)

British law enforcement recently arrested Irish comedian Graham Linehan for a social media post criticizing a transgender activist. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government felt the post threatened public order, so five armed police officers arrested the comedian at Heathrow Airport.



For decades in Oldham, England, parents have gone to political leaders alleging their daughters have been raped or groomed into prostitution by Pakistani immigrant gangs. Many of these parents were threatened with arrest for anti-Pakistani rhetoric and turned away.



British Parliamentarian Nigel Farage even came to America to testify in front of Congress about how dangerous the threat to free speech has become in his country.



Meanwhile, in France, leading conservative politician Marine Le Pen has been barred from running for office and sentenced to jail. European Union establishment opponents accused her and her party of embezzling European Parliament funds to pay party staff.



Ms. Le Pen is the likely pick for French president in 2027. She is appealing the case, but the standing restriction from her running for office could ultimately overrule French voters.



In Hungary and Poland, the European Union has applied economic pressure to persuade the two populist nations to modify their nationalist positions. The EU wants the Polish and Hungarian governments to allow Brussels to dictate policies that the Polish and Hungarian people reject.



In these instances, the European elites have been going all-out to defeat, restrict or overrule opposing parties or ideas.