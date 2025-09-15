[WT논평] The South Korean governments attacks on religious liberty (2)

By Newt Gingrich(former House Speaker)

This suppression of the popular will is ultimately counterproductive, even for the elites themselves. History tells us that popular movements that are suppressed grow rapidly and eventually erupt.



The political beneficiaries of these eruptions sometimes come with problems of their own and pose even greater threats to the establishments that sought to subvert them.



You see this in Germany. After years of the establishment parties denouncing all speech against immigration, the Alternative for Deutschland(AfD) is growing rapidly. Its leaders have used Nazi slogans and advocated deporting citizens who are not ethnically German.



Despite the extreme rhetoric, it is the only party raising issues about crime and immigration. AfD is now the largest opposition party in Germany.



Similarly, in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders has moved from being an isolated protest politician with proposals to ban the Quran, restrict immigration from Muslim countries and close mosques.



After years of suppression, he is the leader of the largest party in the Dutch parliament. The establishment is horrified and is doing everything it can to stop Mr. Wilders from becoming prime minister.



Of course, this pattern of left-wing establishments suppressing populist opposition movements is not restricted to Europe.



In Brazil, leading conservative politician and former President Jair Bolsonaro is on trial. His opponents accuse him of trying to plot a coup to stay in power after his 2022 electoral loss.



In South Korea, the new left-wing government has adopted a series of totalitarian tactics that resemble North Korea and Communist China.