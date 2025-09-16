[WT논평] The South Korean governments attacks on religious liberty (3)

By Newt Gingrich(former House Speaker)

Unification Church leader Hak Ja Han Moon is being persecuted by the new government. More than 1,000 South Korean police and prosecutors executed an early morning raid on the 82-year-old woman’s home and office.



The left-wing government is demanding the names of all church members so these can be matched up with the members of the Conservative Party. Other religious groups are also facing prosecution by the new government.



Despite warnings by President Trump, the South Korean government is continuing its attacks on religious liberty and threatening to damage our nations’ 75-year relationship.



In Japan, there has been an all-out effort to destroy the conservative, pro-American Abe faction (named after popular former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated). The Japanese government is also seeking to outlaw the Unification Church and potentially other religious groups.



As Americans, we have seen how aggressively the establishment worked to block candidate and then-President Trump from implementing his bold reform programs during his first term. We now know the CIA, FBI and President Obama himself orchestrated an effort to cripple Mr. Trump’s first term.



We have lived through two failed impeachment efforts, two failed assassination attempts and four different efforts to put Mr. Trump in jail.



This is all part of a worldwide conflict. As elite establishments lose their ability to win fairly, they increasingly resort to abuses of power and devious maneuvers to block popular will from imposing change.



We are living through a crucial test of free speech, democracy and self-government.