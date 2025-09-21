[WT논평] Socialist policies remove the motive to work

By Scott Walker(former governor of Wisconsin)

Restrictions on free speech undermine personal freedoms and self-governance and move Britain down the path toward Communist China or North Korea.



Socialist policies remove the motive to work and undermine a once-great nation. Failure to crack down on crime strikes fear in citizens and terror in the hearts of minors. Even legal immigration, without assimilation, can cause major problems for a just society.



Restraints on speech aren’t the only problem in the United Kingdom. Years of socialist policies are faintly catching up with the British economy. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher warned of this dilemma in 1976, saying, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”



Today, low productivity, stagnant real wages, weak investment and high housing costs in the U.K. have led to poor economic growth for more than a decade-and-a-half. Excessive government spending commitments have increased the national debt and cost-of-living pressures on citizens.



The Labour Party took charge of the national government last year and continues to push for increased government spending on expanding the government-run health-care system, a new, government-owned clean power company and plans to build 1.5 million new homes. Labour leaders claim they can pay for it by clamping down on tax evaders, yet the national debt continues to grow.



Public safety is also a persistent issue in the United Kingdom. Data shows that the total number of sexual offenses in England and Wales has risen dramatically.



Boris Johnson, who previously served as British prime minister and mayor of London, posted this on X: “Everywhere I go I find international investors worried about levels of crime and disorder in Labour-run London.”