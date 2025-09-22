[WT논평] The difficulties of obtaining U.S. visas

By Kelly Sadler (columnist)

Hyundai secured many legal temporary business visas, known as B-1 visas, through the U.S. government to help launch its Georgia plant.



The B-1 visa allows short-term training, contract signing and consulting, but not full-time construction work. Of those detained in the raid, many had expired B-1 visas or were doing work inappropriate to the terms of the visa. Others had crossed the border illegally.



The South Korean press lamented the difficulties of obtaining U.S. visas to import South Korean workers to American shores, largely ignoring the crux of the argument: that foreign companies looking to invest in America need to hire American workers.



Foreign nationals must acquire an appropriate visa, such as the H-1B, L1 or E2, to legally obtain employment at workplaces located in the U.S.



But as those visas can take months to obtain and their numbers are capped, they are often deemed impractical for companies that need to dispatch workers frequently or on short notice,



The Korea Herald moaned of the raid. “Industry officials also complain that wait times for all types of visas have lengthened since the start of the Trump administration.”



On Sunday, U.S. border czar Tom Homan said on CNN that the workplace raids would continue. “You’re going to see a lot more worksite enforcement operations,” he said. “It’s a crime to knowingly hire an illegal alien.”



“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all Foreign Companies investing in the United States to please respect our immigration laws,” Mr. Trump Truthed on Sunday.